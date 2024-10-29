Crushed From $123 To $48: Super Micro Computer May Finally Be A Buy
Summary
- Super Micro Computer experienced significant volatility, surging to $1,230/share and plummeting to $480/share pre-split.
- Worse-than-expected Q4 FY24 earnings and the Hindenburg short-seller report weighed on the stock, but that may change.
- SMCI's position in the AI sector and partnerships with Nvidia and AMD present a compelling long-term opportunity.
- SMCI's expected strong revenue and EPS growth, driven by increased CAPEX spending, suggests potential for substantial returns, with analysts forecasting a 42% upside over the next 12 months.
- Valuation is no issue, and if SMCI achieves projected earnings and is repriced between 20-30x P/E, there is potential for 51% annualized returns over the next few years.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.