Monte Rosa: Novartis Deal Bolsters MGD Platform With Flush Of Cash

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. secured a $150 million upfront partnership with Novartis to develop MRT-6160 for immune-mediated conditions, with potential $2.1 billion in milestone payments.
  • Initial data from the phase 1 SAD/MAD study of MRT-6160 in healthy volunteers is expected in Q1 2025, potentially leading to mid-stage studies for UC and RA.
  • MRT-2359 for MYC-driven solid tumors is also progressing, with phase 2 dose recommendations and updated results anticipated in the second half of 2024.
  • The company had $267.1 million in cash as of June 30th of 2024; Enough to fund its operations into the 1st half of 2027.
Diverse Colleagues Working In Medical Research Laboratory: Female Caucasian Neurologist Analyzing CT Scans Of Human Brain On Desktop Computer. Fellow Doctors Finding Solutions for Treating Cancer.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) was able to establish a partnership deal with Novartis (NVS) to develop a molecular glue degrader [MGD] drug known as MRT-6160 for the treatment of immune-mediated



Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis


Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

