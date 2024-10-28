Philip Morris: The Strategy Is Finally Paying Off

Vlae Kershner profile picture
Vlae Kershner
1.96K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Philip Morris's strategic pivot to less toxic tobacco products, including ZYN nicotine pouches, is paying off.
  • ZYN's popularity is surging despite regulatory scrutiny and supply constraints.
  • Nicotine pouches offer key advantages: no known cancer risk, usability in banned areas, and no flavor ban by the FDA, unlike e-cigarettes.
  • Regulatory risks tied to U.S. elections could impact ZYN's FDA approval and Philip Morris's stock.

cigarette factory : Philip Morris Products S.A., Neuchâtel

bleex

Philip Morris International's (NYSE:PM) grand plan to pivot from cigarettes to less toxic forms of tobacco seems to be paying off.

Almost 40 percent of sales already come from smoke-free products. A player in e-cigarettes since 2014 with its

This article was written by

Vlae Kershner profile picture
Vlae Kershner
1.96K Followers
I am a 35-year stock market investor, MBA, and retired reporter and editor for the San Francisco Chronicle. I also was a featured investor with the investment app Netvest. My primary style is a mix of growth and income, with attention to special situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News