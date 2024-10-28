Election Risk Premium Continues To Widen Into Elections Week

Oct. 28, 2024 2:04 PM ET
Summary

  • Cross-asset volatilities edged higher across the board to 90+ percentile (%ile) highs last week as the major asset classes digested a variety of endogenous catalysts.
  • The VIX Index traded sticky strike for most of last week.
  • With a week left to go till Election Day, Nat Silver currently sees a steady momentum shift towards Trump.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Cross-Asset Volatility

Cross-asset volatilities edged higher across the board to 90+ percentile (%ile) highs last week as the major asset classes digested a variety of endogenous catalysts. Interest rate volatility extends its month-long advance with the VIXTLT rising to a 94th %ile

This article was written by

Cboe Global Markets profile picture
Cboe Global Markets
218 Followers
