When I last covered Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in my article “Tesla: Near-Term Risks Ahead,” I discussed the strong possibilities that the stock might be vulnerable to downside selling pressures if the market as a
Tesla: Rally Is Just Beginning (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s stock initially plunged post-robotaxi event, but rebounded strongly due to impressive Q3 earnings and improved margins, gaining 26.2% over two sessions.
- Q3 highlights: Adjusted EPS of $0.72 beat estimates by 24.14%, net income rose 17.3%, and gross profit surged 20% annually.
- Despite high forward valuation metrics, Tesla's recent price movements suggest market confidence, breaking long-term downtrend lines and establishing higher lows since January 2023.
- Near-term resistance at $271 may pose challenges, but Q3 strength justifies momentum, prompting a “buy” rating and continued long position.
