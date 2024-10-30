116 Articles From Best Value Idea Investing Competition

Below is a list of all 116 articles from the recent Best Value Idea investing competition.
|No.
|Title
|Analyst
|1.
|Hims & Hers Is Unbelievably Cheap And Profitable: Buy Now
|PropNotes
|2.
|Humacyte: Navigating The FDA Uncertainty And ATEV's Potential
|BioCGT Investor
|3.
|Qualcomm Acquiring Elements Of Intel Could Support Western Manufacturing
|Oliver Rodzianko
|4.
|Exelon Is A Reasonably Priced Utility For Income Investors
|Jason Ditz
|5.
|Why I Am Buying U.S. Bancorp Despite Lower Interest Rate Expectations
|Deep Value Ideas
|6.
|Bolstered By M&A, Eastern Bankshares Still Offers Compelling Long-Term Value
|Mark Dockray
|7.
|Alibaba: PBOC's Massive Chinese Stimulus Package Has A Solid Winner
|Uttam Dey
|8.
|Kubota: Market Leader Trading With A Single-Digit P/E Ratio
|WideAlpha
|9.
|Zai Lab's Growth Strategy And China's Policy Reforms Set Path For Profitability By 2025
|10.
|FMC: The Market Is Overreacting To The Industry's Destocking
|11.
|Dell Technologies: Time To Load Up
|12.
|BNP Paribas: An Overlooked Value Idea
|13.
|General Motors: Brace For Substantial Returns To Shareholders
|14.
|Prysmian: Selling Shovels To The Gold Miners
|15.
|Unilever: A Good Value Stock Is Not Just Cheap
|16.
|Farmer Mac: All Models Point To Undervaluation
|17.
|Franco-Nevada: Punished Too Much
|18.
|Moncler: From K2 To The Red Carpet
|19.
|SDVD: Eat Your Cake And Keep It, Too - Tailored For Income Investors
|20.
|SharkNinja: This Weird And Wonderful Appliance Company Looks Like A 'Strong Buy'
|21.
|Silvercorp Comparatively Undervalued Within Precious Metals Mining Sector
|22.
|MP Materials: Its Critical Role In Rare Earth To Reward Patient Investors
|23.
|Var Energi: An Under-The-Radar E&P Play With Significant Upside
|24.
|Bristol-Myers Squibb: Unlocking Value With KarXT FDA Approval And Oncology Pipeline Progress
|25.
|QXO: An Inexpensive Way To Bet A Proven Jockey
|26.
|Hafnia Limited: A 20% Yield And The Best Value On The Water
|27.
|MoneyLion: Discounted Valuation, Revenue Surge, Positive EPS; I'm Buying
|28.
|Power Solutions International: A Company With Great Potential Set To Continue Growth Further
|29.
|Chart Industries: Rapid Growth At A Bargain Value
|30.
|DSTL: Non-Cyclical Value With A Hint Of Excellence
|31.
|Quipt Home Medical: Deep Value With Explosive Upside
|32.
|Ecopetrol: An Attractive Long-Term Investment Beyond High Dividend Yield
|33.
|Chatham Lodging Trust: Upside On Fed Easing And ADR Inflation Catch-Up
|34.
|Tripadvisor: Great Value With Strong Core Franchises Still Growing
|35.
|SKF: Temporary Friction Preventing Growth, But Valuation Is Very Compelling
|36.
|FedEx Presents Opportunity After Sell Off
|37.
|PEO: Buy The Dip In This Resources Fund Before The Oil Price Rises
|38.
|Why LendingClub Is Currently My Favorite Value Stock
|39.
|Teleperformance: A Counterintuitive Deep Value Play Amid Governance Issues
|40.
|Ouster: How LIDAR Technology Could Be The Heavy-Duty Detergent Of The 21st Century
|41.
|Mesoblast: Undervalued Due To Remestemcel-L's Substantial Growth Potential
|42.
|WELL Health Stock: Why This Hidden Gem Can Almost Double From Here
|43.
|TC Energy: South Bow Spinoff Unlocking Value, Improving Shareholder Returns
|44.
|Global Payments: Lowered Expectations Provide A Favorable Risk/Reward
|45.
|Alpha Metallurgical Resources: A High-Reward Bet In A Downcycle With Strong Upside Potential
|46.
|Gran Tierra Energy: Not Without Risk, But A Large Margin Of Safety
|47.
|Parex Resources: Twilight In The LLA-34 Jungle
|48.
|Vale Stock: Think Of Doubling Down On Value
|49.
|Fiverr: A Phoenix Rising From Its Own Ashes (Rating Upgrade)
|50.
|L3Harris Technologies: A Mispriced Gem Among U.S. Defense Stocks
|51.
|Deutsche Bank: Attractively Valued Amid ECB Policy Normalization (Rating Upgrade)
|52.
|Business Supply Retailer ODP Corporation Looks Like A Contrarian Pick
|53.
|AbbVie's Emraclidine: M4 Agonist Might Become Best-In-Class In Schizophrenia
|54.
|Post Holdings: An Irresistible Treat For Your Portfolio
|55.
|Cadence Bank: Above-Average NIM Prospects Can Lead To Continuing Outperformance
|56.
|Golden Ocean Has Found A Way To Navigate The Cyclical Bulk Carrier Business
|57.
|Obicetrapib Positions NewAmsterdam Pharma For Significant Market Growth In Cardiovascular Therapies
|58.
|Energy Transfer: Value Hiding In Plain Sight
|59.
|Intrepid Potash: A Low-Risk, High-Uncertainty Value Opportunity
|60.
|With Strong Earnings, Chord Energy Should Be An Income Investor Target
|61.
|MicroStrategy: Recent Numbers And Basic Math Show The Tremendous Value In This Company
|62.
|Carnival: Deleveraging Efforts Could Unlock Significant Value
|63.
|APA Corporation: Oil Patch Value
|64.
|Farmland Partners: Selling A Quarter Of Their Book Confirms 50% Upside To NAV
|65.
|Evolution AB: This Bargain-Priced Compounder Has Massive Upside Potential
|66.
|PDD Stock: Chinese Stimulus Just Made The Bull Case Stronger
|67.
|Nasdaq: Tailwinds In IPO Activity And Software Company Acquisitions
|68.
|Sonida Senior Living: Soaring Demand, Limited New Supply, And A Low Valuation
|69.
|TFI International: A Top Value Play In Transport And Logistics
|70.
|Bumble Stock: It's So Undervalued That I Just Fell In Love
71.
|Polaris Renewable Energy: Dirt Cheap With Multiple Potential Catalysts
72.
|Smith & Wesson Brands: The Upcoming Election Is The Ultimate Catalyst
73.
|Pegasystems: A Value Play Thanks To AI-Led Profitable Growth
74.
|Ryanair: A Shareholder-Friendly Airline Demonstrating Efficiency And Resilience
75.
|Mattel: Cost Savings Program Likely To Provide Further Value To Shareholders
76.
|3i Group: Europe's Undervalued Gem
77.
|Is Cargojet Stock A Buy On China E-Commerce Growth?
78.
|Chorus Aviation Sells Leasing Business To Unlock Shareholder Value
79.
|Safran Remains My Favorite Aerospace Supply Stock To Buy
80.
|Amazon Below $2 Trillion Market Cap - A Compelling Buy Opportunity
81.
|Elevance: Our Top Value Pick Trading At 12.5x Earnings And Growing At 12.5%
82.
|Seaport Entertainment: Attractive Property Assets, If New Management Can Execute Post Spin
83.
|JinkoSolar: Still Time To Buy On Deep Value
84.
|Ryanair: Undervalued Despite Short-Term Revenue And Margin Pressures
85.
|Dave & Buster's: A Turnaround Story With 50%+ Upside
86.
|Indivior: This Value Stock Has Over 100% Upside Potential If Market Share Stabilizes In 2025
87.
|Alibaba: Ant Group's IPO 2.0 Is Progressing, Being A Hidden Catalyst
88.
|Talen Energy: Own 2 Nuclear Plants With A Behind-The-Meter Data Center Contract For Massive Growth
89.
|CRH: Underappreciated Value And S&P 500 Index Contender
90.
|Text S.A.: 10% Yield, SaaS, High Insider Ownership And Undemanding Valuation
91.
|Ambev: A Quintessential Value Stock With Low Multiples And Strong Financials
92.
|Patria Investments: The Alternatives King Of Latin America
93.
|BCE: $3.5 Billion MLSE Sale And Lower Rates Are Catalysts For Rebound
94.
|Baxter Is A Strong Buy: The Turnaround Story You Can't Ignore
95.
|Dominion Energy: A Value Play In The AI Ecosystem
96.
|Amazon: Deep Dive Shows Massive Upside
97.
|CuriosityStream May Have Further To Run
98.
|Booking Holdings: There And Back Again
99.
|Willis Lease Finance's Liquidation Value Is >$200
100.
|Carnival Corporation: One Of The Last Covid Recovery Plays
101.
|Trisura Group: A Deep Dive Into Growth Potential And Risks
102.
|Nintendo: Leveraging Legendary IP For A Stellar Tomorrow
103.
|XLE: Oil Market Investors Do Not Understand The Middle East Risks
104.
|Lululemon Athletica: Great Business At Discounted Price Ahead Of Holiday Season
105.
|General Motors: Strong Free Cash Flow Can Be Sustained And The Stock Is Cheap
106.
|Kering: History Suggests A Big Turnaround Is Around The Corner
107.
|Corcept: Key Announcements Coming Soon
108.
|Cisco Systems: A Great Value And GARP Potential In An Overstretched Market
109.
|Teleperformance - A Question Of Time, Not An 'If'
110.
|Buy Orezone For Strong Mine Economics, But Stay Cautious Of Geopolitical Uncertainty
111.
|Alta Equipment: Overlooked And Undervalued
112.
|The Best Value For The Next 2 Years
113.
|ANTA Sports: An Innocent Casualty From China Consumer Selloff
114.
|Apogee Enterprises: Market Is Too Conservative On Glass Segment Margins, Resulting In Undervaluation
115.
|HIVE Digital: Industry Low EV/Sales And EV/EBITDA
116.
|Atour: Where Hospitality Meets Retail