116 Articles From Best Value Idea Investing Competition

Oct. 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Here is a list of all entries from the recent Best Value Idea Competition.
  • We received 116 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

Below is a list of all 116 articles from the recent Best Value Idea investing competition.

No. Title Analyst
1. Hims & Hers Is Unbelievably Cheap And Profitable: Buy Now PropNotes
2. Humacyte: Navigating The FDA Uncertainty And ATEV's Potential BioCGT Investor
3. Qualcomm Acquiring Elements Of Intel Could Support Western Manufacturing Oliver Rodzianko
4. Exelon Is A Reasonably Priced Utility For Income Investors Jason Ditz
5. Why I Am Buying U.S. Bancorp Despite Lower Interest Rate Expectations Deep Value Ideas
6. Bolstered By M&A, Eastern Bankshares Still Offers Compelling Long-Term Value Mark Dockray
7. Alibaba: PBOC's Massive Chinese Stimulus Package Has A Solid Winner Uttam Dey
8. Kubota: Market Leader Trading With A Single-Digit P/E Ratio WideAlpha
9. Zai Lab's Growth Strategy And China's Policy Reforms Set Path For Profitability By 2025

Myriam Alvarez
10. FMC: The Market Is Overreacting To The Industry's Destocking

Hong Chew Eu
11. Dell Technologies: Time To Load Up

Danil Sereda
12. BNP Paribas: An Overlooked Value Idea

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
13. General Motors: Brace For Substantial Returns To Shareholders

PropNotes
14. Prysmian: Selling Shovels To The Gold Miners

Luca Socci
15. Unilever: A Good Value Stock Is Not Just Cheap

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
16. Farmer Mac: All Models Point To Undervaluation

Joseph E. Jones
17. Franco-Nevada: Punished Too Much

Adam Lyons
18. Moncler: From K2 To The Red Carpet

Eugenio Catone
19. SDVD: Eat Your Cake And Keep It, Too - Tailored For Income Investors

DeVas Research
20. SharkNinja: This Weird And Wonderful Appliance Company Looks Like A 'Strong Buy'

PropNotes
21. Silvercorp Comparatively Undervalued Within Precious Metals Mining Sector

Zoltan Ban
22. MP Materials: Its Critical Role In Rare Earth To Reward Patient Investors

Akim Guerreiro
23. Var Energi: An Under-The-Radar E&P Play With Significant Upside

Adrian Proskar
24. Bristol-Myers Squibb: Unlocking Value With KarXT FDA Approval And Oncology Pipeline Progress

BioCGT Investor
25. QXO: An Inexpensive Way To Bet A Proven Jockey

Dan Stringer
26. Hafnia Limited: A 20% Yield And The Best Value On The Water

Ronald Ferrie
27. MoneyLion: Discounted Valuation, Revenue Surge, Positive EPS; I'm Buying

Pacifica Yield
28. Power Solutions International: A Company With Great Potential Set To Continue Growth Further

Research Wise
29. Chart Industries: Rapid Growth At A Bargain Value

Long Player
30. DSTL: Non-Cyclical Value With A Hint Of Excellence

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
31. Quipt Home Medical: Deep Value With Explosive Upside

Bradley Guichard
32. Ecopetrol: An Attractive Long-Term Investment Beyond High Dividend Yield

Akim Guerreiro
33. Chatham Lodging Trust: Upside On Fed Easing And ADR Inflation Catch-Up

Ivo Kolchev
34. Tripadvisor: Great Value With Strong Core Franchises Still Growing

Gary Alexander
35. SKF: Temporary Friction Preventing Growth, But Valuation Is Very Compelling

WideAlpha
36. FedEx Presents Opportunity After Sell Off

Building Benjamins
37. PEO: Buy The Dip In This Resources Fund Before The Oil Price Rises

GV Strategies
38. Why LendingClub Is Currently My Favorite Value Stock

Amit Ghate
39. Teleperformance: A Counterintuitive Deep Value Play Amid Governance Issues

Deep Value Ideas
40. Ouster: How LIDAR Technology Could Be The Heavy-Duty Detergent Of The 21st Century

Mauro Solis Vazquez Mellado, CFA
41. Mesoblast: Undervalued Due To Remestemcel-L's Substantial Growth Potential

Myriam Alvarez
42. WELL Health Stock: Why This Hidden Gem Can Almost Double From Here

Investor's Compass
43. TC Energy: South Bow Spinoff Unlocking Value, Improving Shareholder Returns

Dmytro Konovalov
44. Global Payments: Lowered Expectations Provide A Favorable Risk/Reward

The Value Puzzle
45. Alpha Metallurgical Resources: A High-Reward Bet In A Downcycle With Strong Upside Potential

William Walsh
46. Gran Tierra Energy: Not Without Risk, But A Large Margin Of Safety

Beau Marshall
47. Parex Resources: Twilight In The LLA-34 Jungle

Bujon Capital
48. Vale Stock: Think Of Doubling Down On Value

Oakoff Investments
49. Fiverr: A Phoenix Rising From Its Own Ashes (Rating Upgrade)

Eugenio Catone
50. L3Harris Technologies: A Mispriced Gem Among U.S. Defense Stocks

Akim Guerreiro
51. Deutsche Bank: Attractively Valued Amid ECB Policy Normalization (Rating Upgrade)

Ivo Kolchev
52. Business Supply Retailer ODP Corporation Looks Like A Contrarian Pick

Jason Ditz
53. AbbVie's Emraclidine: M4 Agonist Might Become Best-In-Class In Schizophrenia

BioCGT Investor
54. Post Holdings: An Irresistible Treat For Your Portfolio

Daniel Jones
55. Cadence Bank: Above-Average NIM Prospects Can Lead To Continuing Outperformance

Mark Dockray
56. Golden Ocean Has Found A Way To Navigate The Cyclical Bulk Carrier Business

Hong Chew Eu
57. Obicetrapib Positions NewAmsterdam Pharma For Significant Market Growth In Cardiovascular Therapies

Myriam Alvarez
58. Energy Transfer: Value Hiding In Plain Sight

Ray Merola
59. Intrepid Potash: A Low-Risk, High-Uncertainty Value Opportunity

No Called Strikes Investing
60. With Strong Earnings, Chord Energy Should Be An Income Investor Target

Jason Ditz
61. MicroStrategy: Recent Numbers And Basic Math Show The Tremendous Value In This Company

Stony Chambers Asset Research
62. Carnival: Deleveraging Efforts Could Unlock Significant Value

Ahmed Abdelazim
63. APA Corporation: Oil Patch Value

ISTJ Investor
64. Farmland Partners: Selling A Quarter Of Their Book Confirms 50% Upside To NAV

The Value Puzzle
65. Evolution AB: This Bargain-Priced Compounder Has Massive Upside Potential

Investor's Compass
66. PDD Stock: Chinese Stimulus Just Made The Bull Case Stronger

Investor's Compass
67. Nasdaq: Tailwinds In IPO Activity And Software Company Acquisitions

Rafa F. Oliver, CFA
68. Sonida Senior Living: Soaring Demand, Limited New Supply, And A Low Valuation

Weighing Machine
69. TFI International: A Top Value Play In Transport And Logistics

Joseph E. Jones
70. Bumble Stock: It's So Undervalued That I Just Fell In Love

StockBros Research

71.

 Polaris Renewable Energy: Dirt Cheap With Multiple Potential Catalysts

Nelson Smith

72.

 Smith & Wesson Brands: The Upcoming Election Is The Ultimate Catalyst

REITer's Digest

73.

 Pegasystems: A Value Play Thanks To AI-Led Profitable Growth

Chetan Woodun

74.

 Ryanair: A Shareholder-Friendly Airline Demonstrating Efficiency And Resilience

Akim Guerreiro

75.

 Mattel: Cost Savings Program Likely To Provide Further Value To Shareholders

Selendis Research

76.

 3i Group: Europe's Undervalued Gem

Financeflash Research

77.

 Is Cargojet Stock A Buy On China E-Commerce Growth?

Dhierin Bechai

78.

 Chorus Aviation Sells Leasing Business To Unlock Shareholder Value

Dhierin Bechai

79.

 Safran Remains My Favorite Aerospace Supply Stock To Buy

Dhierin Bechai

80.

 Amazon Below $2 Trillion Market Cap - A Compelling Buy Opportunity

Kenio Fontes

81.

 Elevance: Our Top Value Pick Trading At 12.5x Earnings And Growing At 12.5%

Thomas Lott

82.

 Seaport Entertainment: Attractive Property Assets, If New Management Can Execute Post Spin

Rational Expectations

83.

 JinkoSolar: Still Time To Buy On Deep Value

Oliver Rodzianko

84.

 Ryanair: Undervalued Despite Short-Term Revenue And Margin Pressures

Selendis Research

85.

 Dave & Buster's: A Turnaround Story With 50%+ Upside

Andriy Blokhin

86.

 Indivior: This Value Stock Has Over 100% Upside Potential If Market Share Stabilizes In 2025

George Theodosi

87.

 Alibaba: Ant Group's IPO 2.0 Is Progressing, Being A Hidden Catalyst

Mario Silva

88.

 Talen Energy: Own 2 Nuclear Plants With A Behind-The-Meter Data Center Contract For Massive Growth

Ronald Ferrie

89.

 CRH: Underappreciated Value And S&P 500 Index Contender

Perseus Perspectives

90.

 Text S.A.: 10% Yield, SaaS, High Insider Ownership And Undemanding Valuation

Strategic Risk Mitigation Research

91.

 Ambev: A Quintessential Value Stock With Low Multiples And Strong Financials

Philip MacKellar

92.

 Patria Investments: The Alternatives King Of Latin America

Patrick Kroneman

93.

 BCE: $3.5 Billion MLSE Sale And Lower Rates Are Catalysts For Rebound

Kevin Shan

94.

 Baxter Is A Strong Buy: The Turnaround Story You Can't Ignore

Jeffrey Adams

95.

 Dominion Energy: A Value Play In The AI Ecosystem

Chetan Woodun

96.

 Amazon: Deep Dive Shows Massive Upside

Financeflash Research

97.

 CuriosityStream May Have Further To Run

Rational Expectations

98.

 Booking Holdings: There And Back Again

Karlsson & Partners

99.

 Willis Lease Finance's Liquidation Value Is >$200

Chris DeMuth Jr.

100.

 Carnival Corporation: One Of The Last Covid Recovery Plays

Patrick Kroneman

101.

 Trisura Group: A Deep Dive Into Growth Potential And Risks

The CrickAnt

102.

 Nintendo: Leveraging Legendary IP For A Stellar Tomorrow

Compounding Chef

103.

 XLE: Oil Market Investors Do Not Understand The Middle East Risks

Anna Sokolidou

104.

 Lululemon Athletica: Great Business At Discounted Price Ahead Of Holiday Season

Thomas Shields

105.

 General Motors: Strong Free Cash Flow Can Be Sustained And The Stock Is Cheap

Ken Taylor

106.

 Kering: History Suggests A Big Turnaround Is Around The Corner

StockBros Research

107.

 Corcept: Key Announcements Coming Soon

Graham Tanaka

108.

 Cisco Systems: A Great Value And GARP Potential In An Overstretched Market

Wise Bull

109.

 Teleperformance - A Question Of Time, Not An 'If'

Wolf Report

110.

 Buy Orezone For Strong Mine Economics, But Stay Cautious Of Geopolitical Uncertainty

Wiebe De Ruyck

111.

 Alta Equipment: Overlooked And Undervalued

JPS Capital

112.

 The Best Value For The Next 2 Years

John Early

113.

 ANTA Sports: An Innocent Casualty From China Consumer Selloff

Oriental Alpha

114.

 Apogee Enterprises: Market Is Too Conservative On Glass Segment Margins, Resulting In Undervaluation

ABI Invest

115.

 HIVE Digital: Industry Low EV/Sales And EV/EBITDA

John Miller

116.

 Atour: Where Hospitality Meets Retail

Jingxiang Chen

