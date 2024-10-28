China’s stimulus plans have triggered some big fund flows in the ETF space. Andres Rincon, Head of ETF Sales and Strategy at TD Securities, joins MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell to discuss that and other ETF trends.
Where The Money Is Flowing In ETFs After China's Stimulus Package
Summary
- China's stimulus plan head lead to big fund flows in ETFs.
- The trend towards private asset ETFs continues to gain steam.
- ETF series structure can have pros and cons.
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.