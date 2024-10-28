Brent Crude - Oil Prices Open $4 Lower After Limited Israeli Response, Where To Next?

Dean Popplewell
Summary

  • Brent Crude oil prices opened lower due to renewed ceasefire hopes after a limited Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran.
  • The attack didn’t target energy infrastructure, leading to a drop in geopolitical risk premium.
  • CitiGroup lowered its Brent price target for the next three months to $70 a barrel.

Gasoline prices dramatically increase in Europe

By Zain Vawda

Oil prices opened $4 lower or 5.84% on renewed ceasefire hopes after Israel launched a limited retaliatory attack on Iran over the weekend. The attack by Israel did not target any energy infrastructure, but rather focused on military targets. The

