EastGroup Properties: Double-Digit Dividend Growth, Industrial Powerhouse You Should Consider

The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • EastGroup Properties has shown strong fundamentals, growing FFO and revenue despite industrial sector headwinds, and has raised its dividend and FFO guidance for the year.
  • The REIT's focus on attractive Sun Belt markets and lower leverage ratios positions it well for future growth, even amid current market volatility.
  • With a forward P/FFO multiple of 21.20x and Wall Street's buy rating, EastGroup Properties offers potential double-digit upside.
  • Despite potential risks from high inflation and interest rates, EastGroup's strong fundamentals and market positioning make it a solid investment opportunity.
  • EGP faces risks from lower occupancy ratings due to easing demand for the near to medium term.
Introduction

Over the past year, the industrial REIT sector has faced its fair share of headwinds from easing industrial demand, ultimately driving their occupancy ratings lower. However, many have continued to grow their AFFO, FFO, and revenue, a testament to their strong fundamentals.



5.3K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

