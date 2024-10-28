MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Jeff Dick - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Alex Vari - Chief Accountant

Tom Floyd - Chief Lending Officer

Tom Chmelik - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Matt Breese - Stephens

Jeff Dick

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our Virtual Earnings Webcast. My name is Jeff Dick, I’m the Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. I'm joined here today with our CFO, Tom Chmelik, our Chief Lending Officer, Tom Floyd, and our Chief Accountant, Alex Vari.

If you'd like, you can submit written questions throughout the presentation using the viewing portal. If we miss your question during the discussion, please reach out after the webcast. We'll open for questions after the presentation. We have two analysts on the webcast with us today. Chris Marinac from Janney Montgomery Scott and Matt Breese from Stephens, Inc. Both gentlemen will be able to ask their questions and share their comments directly following the presentation.

As a point of pride, on October 20, Director Darrell Green had his NFL Jersey officially retired by the Washington Commanders. Above and beyond the amazing athleticism Darrell constantly displayed on the field, he is a highly successful entrepreneur, and he's led a life of service to all segments of our community. We're very proud and fortunate to have him as a director.

But moving into the slide deck, we'd be remiss, if we didn't point you to our safe harbor page that describes the context of forward-looking statements. We use certain non-GAAP measures, which are identified as such, within our presentation materials. We are a Virginia Community Bank serving the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area, and we have a great organic growth story using a branch-light strategy.