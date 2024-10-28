UVXY: Get Ready To Short Volatility Again
Summary
- Volatility has been rising due to election seasonality, but I believe it may be peaking with the U.S. presidential election in two weeks.
- The UVXY ETF, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to short-dated VIX futures, suffers from 'volatility decay' and is a near-perpetual short candidate due to its structure.
- The current backwardation in the VIX curve has temporarily benefited UVXY, but post-election, the curve should normalize into contango, resuming UVXY's long-term decay.
