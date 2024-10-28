EWJV: Does Value Investing In Japan Deliver Alpha?

Oct. 28, 2024 11:47 PM ETiShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV)
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
3.04K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Japan's equities gained traction due to Warren Buffett's interest and regulatory actions aimed at improving investor sentiment, with notable companies like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group seeing price increases.
  • BlackRock’s iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF targets large- and mid-cap Japanese equities with value characteristics, but its performance hasn't outpaced the broader Japanese market.
  • Japan's long-term economic challenges include deflation and demographic issues, but companies like Toyota and Honda maintain strong global presence and profitability.
  • Given current political instability and economic uncertainties, we recommend holding EWJV for now.
Fuji mountain and Kawaguchiko lake at sunrise, Autumn seasons Fuji mountain at yamanachi in Japan.

tawatchaiprakobkit

Investment Thesis

Japan was not on many investors' radar for a long time.

Two catalysts that did propel Japanese equities were Warren Buffett’s positive view on their conglomerates last year, and the Japanese regulator's recent action aimed at improving investors' sentiment towards

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
3.04K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWJV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWJV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News