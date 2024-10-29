SJW Group (SJW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Walters - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Eric Thornburg - Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan

Jonathan Reeder - Wells Fargo

Angie Storozynski - Seaport

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SJW Group Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Walters, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Andrew Walters

Thank you, operator. Welcome to our third quarter 2024 financial results conference call for SJW Group.

I will be presenting today with Eric Thornburg, Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. For those who would like to follow along, slides accompanying our remarks are available on our website at sjwgroup.com.

Before we begin today, I would like to remind you that this presentation and related materials posted on our website may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in light of its experience, historical trends, current conditions, and expected future results as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Many factors could cause the company's actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

For a description of some of the factors that could cause actual results to be different from statements in this presentation, we refer you to the financial results press release and to our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with the Securities