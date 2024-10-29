GLD: Loss Of Confidence In The Dollar Will Ensure Gold Rises

Summary

  • The U.S. Treasury market is losing customers due to its reliance on issuing more debt to pay existing debt, making it unsustainable.
  • Inflation erodes the purchasing power of U.S. Treasury bonds, causing investors to lose money in real terms.
  • Traditional buyers are decreasing their demand for U.S. Treasury bonds, while alternative assets like gold are gaining popularity as a hedge.
  • Investors should consider GLD or physical gold to protect against inflation and potential loss of confidence in the US dollar.

Gold coins with hundred dollar bills

Preamble

Many explanations have been touted to explain the sudden rise in the price of gold and its doppelgänger SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Rumours have been swirling around the web for months that a new gold backed

I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

