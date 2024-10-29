Ross Stores : A Hidden Gem, But Wait

Oct. 29, 2024 3:35 AM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stock
Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.67K Followers
(21min)

Summary

  • Ross Stores has strong financial fundamentals, a low-cost operating model, and a high return on invested capital, making it a solid investment.
  • The company's growth strategy focuses on increasing store count, with a potential ceiling of 3,600 stores, and maintaining revenue per store.
  • ROST's competitive advantage lies in its efficient supply chain, low margins, and strong alignment between its value proposition and market position.
  • Current valuation suggests ROST is fairly priced; long-term holders should HOLD, while traders should wait for a lower entry point before BUYING.

People shopping at Ross Dress for Less

Sundry Photography

Author's Preamble

I have an actively managed investment portfolio, and I regularly trade stocks within my investing universe (or watch list) depending upon the stock’s price relative to my estimate of its intrinsic value and its market trading patterns (technical indicators).

This article was written by

Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.67K Followers
I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ROST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ROST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News