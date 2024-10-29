Coinbase And Alpha Metallurgical: 2 Low Volatility Option Trade Ideas Yielding 10%+

PropNotes
Summary

  • We like selling put options on high-quality stocks, due to the flexibility, yield, and volatility advantages vs other asses classes real estate, BDCs, or MLPs.
  • Selling puts involves agreeing to buy a stock at a set price if it falls below that price, earning a premium as potential profit.
  • Trade idea #1: Sell Coinbase $115 Dec '25 put options for $15/share, offering a 13% yield and -52% breakeven.
  • Trade idea #2: Sell Alpha Metallurgical $150 Jan '26 put options for $16.75/share, offering a 10% yield and -34% breakeven.

In case this is the first article of ours you've read; we'll say it right off of the bat - our preferred method for generating yield in the markets is by selling put options on high-quality stocks

At PropNotes, we focus on finding top-notch, high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors. With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns. Occasionally, we will also share exclusive options strategies to help you enhance your performance even further. Every piece of content we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere. Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMR, COIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

