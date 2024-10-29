Adam started his career in 2001, just 10 days before the World Trade Center was attacked, and he is one of only 3,000 Chartered Market Technicians® (CMT®) worldwide. He is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional, a Certified Financial Technician (CFTe®) through the International Federation of Technical Analysts and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA).Adam has been named one of Central Ohio's "20 People to Know in Finance" by Business First. Financial Advisor Magazine honored him as one of only eight portfolio managers chosen to their "Research All-Star Team" for research & portfolio management. Investopedia named him one the Top-100 Most Influential Financial Advisors in the U.S., and he was also interviewed and featured on the cover of Proactive Advisor Magazine with a focus on his trademarked, Defense First® portfolio management strategy. Adam is an accomplished columnist, has made several guest appearances on WBNS 10TV, and is a former contributor at Wall Street Journal's (MarketWatch) "Trading Deck." You can also find many of his columns in Forbes, US News & World Report, Yahoo! Finance, and Seeking Alpha, just to name a few. Adam's company (Libertas Wealth Management Group) has been named to Columbus Business First's "Top Fee-Only Financial Planning Firms" every year since 2014, he is a recipient of the 2011 Business First Greater Columbus "Forty Under 40" award, a 6-time winner of Columbus CEO Magazine’s “Best of Business” awards (winning “Best Private Wealth Management Firm"), and he is most proud to have been honored by the Better Business Bureau, winning their coveted "Torch Award for Ethics and Trust." Born in Northeastern Ohio, Adam moved to Columbus to attend college at The Ohio State University. After graduating, he married his best friend, Donna, in 2003 and they have 2 sons, Karston & Kamden. When he’s not being the best father and husband he can be, he's playing sand volleyball on Thursday nights, enjoying a glass of wine by the fire outside in his back yard, or spending down-time with his family and closest friends. Finally, Adam is an avid Buckeye Football fan and has been in attendance at more than 140 games since 1995.