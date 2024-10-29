I last covered ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON) in June; since then, the stock has decreased by 0.8% in price. I assigned a Buy rating to the stock at the time, but I am not surprised nor disappointed in the price performance since then. In fact, it
Despite ON Semi's Strong Q3 And Fair Valuation, It's Not A Buy (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Q3 earnings showed quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 1.5% and a $0.02 normalized EPS beat—strategic share buybacks have used 75% of ON Semi's free cash flow over the last year.
- Management estimates ON Semi's combined-segment total addressable market will be $44 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18% from 2022, enhancing its growth prospects.
- Given cyclical industry risks and moderate 12-month price return prospects, I rate ON Semi a Hold, anticipating larger gains in late 2025 and 2026.
