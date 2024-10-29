Zoom After Bust Could Be A Solid Long-Term Investment (Rating Upgrade)

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.51K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Despite a 90% stock price collapse, Zoom's solid financials and reasonable valuation suggest it could be a long-term "Buy," though its economic moat remains questionable.
  • Q2/25 results show modest revenue growth but strong increases in operating income, EPS, and free cash flow, driven primarily by Enterprise customers.
  • Management forecasts modest revenue and EPS growth for fiscal 2025, with a significant expansion in the total addressable market expected by 2028.
  • Zoom's stock-based compensation and share buybacks are concerns, but the company aims to reduce dilution and maintain reasonable free cash flow growth.

Online Remote Video Konferenz Meet Call

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

My last and only article about Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was published in February 2022 and in the conclusion, I wrote:

„I would be quite confident, that Zoom will still play an important role after

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.51K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News