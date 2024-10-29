The first line of the judge's decision in the Capri (NYSE:CPRI)/Tapestry (TPR) case is: "Antitrust has come into fashion". I couldn't help but think that it's more like there's a new fashion in
Capri Holdings: Why I'm Not Buying After Sell-Off (Downgrade)
Summary
- The FTC's antitrust decision against Capri's merger with Tapestry has halved CPRI stock, highlighting new challenges for luxury brand acquisitions in the U.S.
- The FTC's narrow market definition and Capri's mishandling of price point arguments contributed to the unfavorable ruling.
- Despite CPRI stock collapse to $22, its valuable brands like Versace and Jimmy Choo could still trade at luxury multiples if managed well.
- Given the volatility and leadership concerns, I downgrade the Company to a hold, as it may underperform analyst estimates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.