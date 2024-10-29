Absci's (NASDAQ:ABSI) share price has held up well in recent months, despite AI-enabled drug discovery peers generally falling further out of favor with investors. Much of this could be the result of Absci announcing positive preclinical
Absci: Embryonic Pipeline Looks Expensive Relative To Peers
Summary
- Absci's differentiated drug discovery platform could create significant shareholder value long term.
- The company has a long and expensive path to traverse before it can prove the merits of its approach though.
- While cash burn is currently limited, Absci's operations are ramping, meaning increased costs could begin to pressure the share price in the future.
- Absci has largely avoided the growing pessimism towards AI-enabled drug discovery companies and is beginning to look expensive relative to peers as a result.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SDGR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.