Market Review

U.S. equities advanced in the third quarter of 2024. Intraquarter, debates around the potential economic effects of monetary policy created volatility. With investors worried about slightly higher unemployment and slowing wage growth, stocks broadly sold off through much of July and into early August. For the remainder of the quarter, the market rebounded as inflation measures improved, the economy continued to show resilience and the Federal Reserve signaled its intention to pivot toward easing, later confirming the move with a 0.5% decrease in the federal funds rate. The 10-year Treasury began the quarter yielding just above 4.3% and ended it at 3.8%, underscoring the easing of financial conditions. Within the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the Utilities, Real Estate and Materials sectors performed the best, while the Communication Services, Health Care and Information Technology sectors were the weakest performers.

Fund Facts Investor Shares Institutional Shares Ticker MUTF:PFGEX MUTF:PFPGX Net Expense Ratio 1 0.84% 0.63% Gross Expense Ratio 2.89% 1.86% Inception Date 12/28/2022 12/28/2022 Benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index Asset Class U.S. large cap growth Objective Capital appreciation Click to enlarge

Performance Annualized Returns (%)

As of 09/30/2024 3 Mos. 1 Yr. 3 Yr. 5 Yr. 10 Yr. Since 12/28/2022 PFGEX – Investor Shares 3.29 39.63 N/A N/A N/A 37.35 PFPGX – Institutional Shares 3.40 39.99 N/A N/A N/A 37.67 Russell 1000 Growth Index 3.19 42.19 12.02 19.74 16.52 40.19 Click to enlarge

Performance data quoted represent past performance and are no guarantee of future returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted, and current performance information to the most recent month end is available on the Parnassus website (Parnassus Investments | Responsible Investing Since 1984). Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original principal cost. Returns shown in the table do not reflect the deduction of taxes a shareholder may pay on fund distributions or redemption of shares. The Russell 1000 Growth Index is an unmanaged index of common stocks, and it is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index figures do not take any expenses, fees or taxes into account, but mutual fund returns do. The estimated impact of individual stocks on the Fund’s performance is provided by FactSet. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

SecurityAvg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) Security Avg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) 1.42 31.68 0.36 Apple (AAPL) 4.82 10.75 -0.51 Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 1.81 28.15 0.32 Applied Materials (AMAT) 1.80 -14.21 -0.24 Charter Communications (CHTR) 1.26 13.51 0.30 Procore Technologies (PCOR) 1.57 -6.92 -0.19 Nvidia (NVDA) 8.36 -1.69 0.30 Airbnb (ABNB) 1.34 -16.37 -0.18 MSCI 1.77 21.35 0.28 Intuit (INTU) 2.36 -5.38 -0.15 Click to enlarge Return calculations are gross of fees, time weighted and geometrically linked. Returns would be lower as a result of the deduction of fees. Click to enlarge

Health Care selections drove quarterly outperformance

The Fund (Investor Shares) returned 3.29% (net of fees) during the quarter, outgaining the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 3.19%. Outperformance was driven by our stock selection in the Health Care and Financials sectors. Conversely, stock selection and an underweight in the Consumer Discretionary sector held back results.

Year to date, the Fund returned 20.99% (net of fees), trailing the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 24.55%. Stock selection in the Health Care sector aided relative performance, while underperformance was driven primarily by our stock selection in the Information Technology sector.

Top Contributors

Adyen, a financial technology company that focuses on payments processing, reported solid quarterly results that exceeded analysts’ relatively low expectations following a period of volatility.

Sherwin-Williams gained on optimism that the Federal Reserve’s September interest rate cut would spur a resurgence in home renovations, leading to higher sales of its paint products. The company also announced higher long-term margin targets, further bolstering investor sentiment.

Charter Communications rebounded from recent underperformance, recording far lower subscriber losses than investors had anticipated following the expiration of the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.

NVIDIA shares finished the quarter with a negative return, so our underweight (yet still large) position was a relative contributor. Although the semiconductor company released robust quarterly sales figures and issued encouraging guidance for the current quarter, its stock declined amid investor skepticism that its rapid pace of growth can continue.

MSCI, which operates financial indexes, reported strong financial results for the second quarter, underpinned by improvement in both subscription sales and retention rates.

Bottom Contributors

Apple shares rose during the quarter, making our underweight position a relative detractor. Investors reacted positively to the new iPhone 16 lineup and its advanced features, including generative artificial intelligence, greater durability and increased processing power.

Applied Materials, the world’s largest supplier of wafer fabrication equipment for semiconductors, saw its shares pressured by negative sentiment around a potentially broadbased trend of capital expenditure cuts in memory spending.

Procore Technologies, a leading purveyor of construction management software, announced an update to its go-tomarket operating model that was not well received by investors. We believe any dislocations resulting from this strategic change will be temporary.

Airbnb shares dropped as the market grew more concerned about a potential weakening in travel demand. We remain confident in the company’s competitive positioning and long-term business prospects.

Intuit shares fell despite the financial software company posting strong quarterly results. The company’s pricingdependent long-term guidance concerned investors. However, we continue to believe Intuit’s customer growth and relevant platform will sustain its wide moat and long growth runway.

Portfolio Positioning

Maintaining thematic consistency while upgrading quality

The portfolio’s most significant sector overweights remain in the Health Care and Financials sectors. With the sale of Charter Communications and some opportunistic buying in Consumer Discretionary, our underweight in that sector decreased while our underweight in Communication Services increased. These underweights are partially driven by large benchmark constituents we do not own such as Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla. (TSLA)

In Health Care, we continue to favor catalyst-rich names across subsectors, including medical devices, biopharma, life science tools and payors companies. We chose to consolidate our exposure in the Life Sciences Tools and Services industry by selling Danaher (DHR) while maintaining our position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). Similarly in Financials, we own names with exposures to a range of end markets, including consumer activity, payment processing and private and public debt.

Against the backdrop of macro uncertainty, we opportunistically added high-quality businesses that had sold off amid overstated fears of consumer spending weakness. These new holdings include fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Latin American online retail giant MercadoLibre (MELI) in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Within the sector, we sold Marriott International (MAR) while increasing our exposure to Airbnb to maintain our thematic exposure to travel. As the health of the consumer remains a debated topic, we will continue to be selective while looking for opportunities.

Also sold during the quarter were Akamai Technologies (AKAM) in Information Technology and Charter Communications in Communication Services. We lost confidence in Akamai after an unexpected deterioration in its underlying business, notably on the content delivery side.

With Charter, the risk-reward proposition was no longer attractive, so we exited the position and reallocated the proceeds to higher-conviction ideas. We used some of the proceeds and intraquarter volatility to add to several of our existing Information Technology names, reducing our overall sector underweight.

Additionally, we initiated a position in data and analytics provider CoStar Group (CSGP) in the Real Estate sector, where we previously did not own any investments. We do not own any Energy or Utilities stocks and maintained our positions in the Consumer Staples and Materials sectors.

Outlook

Focused on increasingly relevant, competitively advantaged businesses

We have continued our balanced approach to portfolio positioning. As we briefly saw in the third quarter, volatility can return quickly given elevated market and economic expectations. A hallmark of our strategy and all the Parnassus strategies is downside protection, and our approach proved beneficial during the quarter’s temporary downturn.

Despite the continued stock market rally, the environment is still favorable for risk assets, given that we have seen incremental easing of monetary policy while inflation continues to moderate and consumer health remains resilient.

We remain focused on executing our investment process and maintaining exposure to increasingly relevant, competitively advantaged businesses at attractive valuations. We continue to look for attractive opportunities across sectors and take advantage of market and stock-specific volatility.

Portfolio Activity

Activity / Security Name Ticker Sector Rationale Sold Akamai Technologies Inc. AKAM Information Technology We sold Akamai due to growing concerns about the quality of its content delivery network (CDN) business and management team. We redeployed the capital to CoStar Group, whose stock price has depreciated this year. Sold Marriott International Inc. MAR Consumer Discretionary While we continue to have a positive medium-term outlook on travel and maintain exposure through Airbnb, concerns about demand normalization and potential consumer weakness remain. Consequently, we decided to divest from our position in Marriott to invest in Chipotle. Sold Danaher Corp. DHR Health Care Our position in Danaher has been profitable, and we have opted to consolidate our life science tools bet in Thermo Fisher Scientific. Danaher has rerated since we initiated our position, and we believe the anticipated 2025 bioprocessing recovery is largely priced in. Click to enlarge

Activity/Security Name Ticker Sector Rationale Sold Charter Communications Inc. CHTR Communication Services Charter Communications is facing stronger-than-anticipated competition from mobile network operators due to their increased M&A activities and plans to accelerate fixed wireless access (FWA) deployment. We recalibrated our risk/reward estimates and decided to exit the position for better opportunities elsewhere. Bought Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG Consumer Discretionary Chipotle is a leader in the fast casual dining category, bolstered by strong brand affinity and the growing trend toward healthy eating. While near-term consumer weakness and margin pressure are expected, we believe Chipotle can navigate it better than peers due to its superior execution and long runway for new store openings. Bought CoStar Group Inc. CSGP Real Estate CoStar owns a large proprietary property database and a wide network of marketplaces, earning significant revenue from high-renewal subscriptions. It has been consistently gaining share in the real estate industry, particularly in the commercial segment. We believe its investment in homes.com could further boost its presence in the residential market. Bought MercadoLibre MELI Consumer Discretionary MercadoLibre benefits from the ongoing transition from offline to online shopping, along with the growing adoption of digital financial services in Latin America. With its strong brand, robust logistics network, dominant market share and top-tier management team, the company is well positioned to sustain revenue growth and margin expansion. Click to enlarge

Sector Weights As of 09/30/24 Ten Largest Holdings As of 09/30/24

Security % of TNA Microsoft Corp. 9.6 NVIDIA Corp. 9.0 Alphabet Inc., Class A 6.4 Apple Inc. 4.9 Amazon.com Inc. 4.7 Visa Inc., Class A 4.3 Broadcom Inc. 3.7 Eli Lilly & Co. 3.4 Salesforce Inc. 3.3 Intuit Inc. 2.2 Click to enlarge

Sector % of TNA Russell 1000 Growth Information Technology 46.0 49.0 Communication Services 7.7 12.8 Industrials 4.6 4.5 Health Care 12.8 7.8 Financials 11.0 6.2 Consumer Staples 1.9 3.6 Materials 3.4 0.7 Real Estate 1.0 0.6 Consumer Discretionary 10.3 14.2 Energy N/A 0.4 Utilities N/A 0.2 Cash and Other 1.3 N/A Click to enlarge

