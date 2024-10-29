Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 29, 2024 6:41 AM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.66K Followers

Q3: 2024-10-28 Earnings Summary

10-Q
EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.05 | Revenue of $233.72M (-23.08% Y/Y) beats by $8.30M

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 28, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Casey Kotary - IR
Amy Fernandez - SVP, CLO and Secretary
Bryan Fairbanks - President and CEO
Brenda Lovcik - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Merkel - William Blair
Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America
Keith Hughes - Truist
Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company
Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs
John Lovallo - UBS
Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan
Tim Wojs - Baird
Phil Ng - Jefferies
Jeffrey Stevenson - Loop Capital
Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson
Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research
Adam Baumgarten - Zelman
Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group
Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Trex Company Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Casey Kotary, Investor Relations representative. Please go ahead.

Casey Kotary

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. With us on the call are Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brenda Lovcik, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining Bryan and Brenda is Amy Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, as well as other members of Trex management.

The company issued a press release today after market close containing financial results for the third quarter of 2024. This release is available on the company's website. This conference call is also being webcast and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

I will now turn the call over to Amy Fernandez. Amy?

Amy Fernandez

Thank you, Casey. Before we begin, let me

Recommended For You

About TREX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TREX

Trending Analysis

Trending News