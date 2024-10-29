When I last wrote about ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), also known as Onsemi, on April 26, 2024, I called it an "interesting stock for those investors looking for value in
Onsemi's Strategic Bet On Silicon Carbide: The Future Is Bright For EV Adoption
Summary
- OnSemi remains undervalued due to downturns in the auto and industrial markets, which are decreasing revenue and causing lackluster profitability.
- Its silicon carbide technology enhances EV affordability by reducing battery size and weight, and improves charging speed and efficiency, supporting broader EV adoption.
- The company is gaining market share in China, Europe, and North America, positioning itself for growth as the EV market recovers.
- Once the EV and industrial market recovers, the stock should grow into its valuation.
