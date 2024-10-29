I am not the world's most patient investor. I would like to buy and wait, and wait and hold, and then ultimately cash in on a big, decades-long winner. I've heard from many in the comments to my past articles that have enjoyed that accomplishment. But
Chevron Q3 Earnings Preview: Classic Dividend Stock For Patient Investors
Summary
- I rate Chevron stock a hold due to its strong dividend yield, but limited price appreciation potential and upcoming earnings risks.
- CVX is an integrated energy company with a diversified global presence, leveraging both upstream and downstream operations.
- Despite recent underperformance, CVX's strong cash flow, low debt, and commitment to dividends make it a long-term portfolio candidate.
- The stock's current price trend is neutral, and I will consider increasing my position if technical indicators improve and sector ETF flows support it.
