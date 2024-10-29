In June 2023, I published an analysis on RH (NYSE:RH), formerly Restoration Hardware, highlighting its immense long-term potential. I am confident in CEO Gary Friedman, an "Outsider" CEO—leaders who employ unconventional, highly effective strategies to
RH: Ambitious Luxury Vision Meets Liquidity Issues - Why I Sold
Summary
- I sold my RH shares at $340 due to liquidity risks from questionable capital allocation, despite a 17% profit and long-term confidence in CEO Gary Friedman.
- RH's aggressive debt-funded buybacks weakened its balance sheet, reducing cash reserves and increasing net debt, creating significant financial strain.
- Rising interest rates and a slowing housing market have severely impacted RH's cash flow, leading to negative free cash flow and heightened debt servicing obligations.
- While RH's long-term potential remains compelling, current liquidity challenges and financial instability make reinvestment speculative until the balance sheet strengthens.
