Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has recently published a quarterly fleet status report. The incremental backlog of the new contracts totaled about $1.3 billion. As of October 24, 2024, the company’s total backlog was $9.3 billion. All the fixtures were at
Transocean: Seadrill Merger Should Improve Its Competitive Position Further
Summary
- Transocean's recent contracts added $1.3 billion to its backlog, now totaling $9.3 billion, with high day rates indicating strong market conditions.
- Rumors of a potential merger with Seadrill Limited could significantly boost Transocean's backlog and fleet, enhancing its competitive position in the offshore drilling market.
- Transocean's stock remains undervalued despite rising day rates and strong fundamentals, partly due to low oil prices and market skepticism.
- The upcoming earnings report and management's press conference will be crucial, especially regarding the potential merger and its financial implications.
