Volatility has taken the bond world on a rollercoaster ride over the past two years. Following a long period of persistently low yields during the zero interest rate policy era, yields have begun to move quickly. Over
BOND: PIMCO's Active Management Is Worth Considering Right Now
Summary
- Bond market volatility has surged, with yields moving from near zero to multi-decade highs, creating a complex credit environment.
- PIMCO's actively managed BOND ETF offers a diversified portfolio with a focus on intermediate maturities, outperforming passive funds like BND over the past decade.
- Active management by PIMCO has consistently delivered superior returns, leveraging market insights and flexibility to navigate economic changes.
- Despite risks like interest rate and geopolitical volatility, bonds now offer attractive returns of 7-10%, making them appealing for risk-averse investors.
