Tesla: Set To Have Its iPhone Moment

Investor's Compass profile picture
Investor's Compass
267 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Electric vehicles are likely at or entering the early acceleration phase of the S-curve, which means that EV adoption can accelerate from here.
  • Price parity with ICE vehicles is expected to be reached by 2027, and robotaxis will provide low-cost-per-mile transportation and generate revenue for owners. This will accelerate the transition to EVs.
  • Tesla may face regulatory issues regarding its robotaxi ambitions. However, Google's Waymo is paving the regulatory path for Tesla, which can make things a bit easier.
  • The current valuation prices in lots of success for Tesla. I'd rather wait until the stock is hated again to start buying it.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock soared recently after its Q3 earnings report, as the company easily beat EPS estimates (non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beat by $0.12). As someone who is watching from the sidelines, I'll

This article was written by

Investor's Compass profile picture
Investor's Compass
267 Followers
I objectively search for undervalued stocks of any size across a wide variety of industries using quantitative methods that I've thoroughly backtested for success. I believe the numbers are more important than the story (most of the time), as they tend to paint a more realistic picture of the company’s prospects. I have been investing since 2013. Apart from what I’ve learned from experience, my knowledge comes from reading a vast number of stock market books over the years. Some of my favorites include 100 Baggers, Financial Shenanigans, and The Quants.Earlier part of StockBros Research and now writing under this account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News