Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock soared recently after its Q3 earnings report, as the company easily beat EPS estimates (non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beat by $0.12). As someone who is watching from the sidelines, I'll
Tesla: Set To Have Its iPhone Moment
Summary
- Electric vehicles are likely at or entering the early acceleration phase of the S-curve, which means that EV adoption can accelerate from here.
- Price parity with ICE vehicles is expected to be reached by 2027, and robotaxis will provide low-cost-per-mile transportation and generate revenue for owners. This will accelerate the transition to EVs.
- Tesla may face regulatory issues regarding its robotaxi ambitions. However, Google's Waymo is paving the regulatory path for Tesla, which can make things a bit easier.
- The current valuation prices in lots of success for Tesla. I'd rather wait until the stock is hated again to start buying it.
