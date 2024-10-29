HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HLFFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominik Richter - Chief Executive Officer

Christian Gartner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley

Sven Sauer - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jo Barnet-Lamb - UBS

Nizla Naizer - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Ross - Barclays

Marcus Diebel - J.P. Morgan

Good morning, ladies and gentleman, and welcome to the HelloFresh SE Q3 2024 results. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open to questions, following the presentation. Let me now turn the floor over to Dominik Richter, CEO of HelloFresh.

Dominik Richter

Good morning, and welcome, ladies and gentleman to our Q3 earnings call. After we've pre-released our headline numbers last week already, we would like to focus today on giving some additional color on our recent marketing strategy changes and share some more details on the respective performance of our two largest product groups, meal kits and RTE.

For all direct-to-consumer companies, marketing and advertising constitute a large investment area with both near-term and long-term impact to both growth and profitability. This is because direct-to-consumer companies like us cannot rely on foot traffic to their stores nor halo third-party brands driving customers to the site.

After we've talked a little bit about our drive to lower cost in our fulfillment network and through operational streamlining in the most recent calls, we would like today to spend a few minutes to share some thoughts on the fundamental shift in our marketing strategy we have initiated over the last six months. These tend to work their way somewhat quicker through the P&L than, for example, site rationalization or operating model changes, and we did see some early signs of success in Q3 already.