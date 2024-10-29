It is a sign of the times that I spent some time thinking about whether the title of my post would offend some people, as sexist or worse. I briefly considered expanding the title to "Sugar Daddies and Molasses Mommies", but
The Sugar Daddy Effect? Assessing Corporate Venture Capital, Sovereign Funds And Green Energy
Summary
- To understand why companies turn to investing like venture capitalists, I will bring in my life cycle perspective, with cash available, investment choices and growth potential at each phase.
- Corporate venture capital is likely to not only be more diverse, across CVC arms, but even within the same CVC arm, investments can be made with different motives.
- In the aggregate, close to $15 trillion has been invested in alternative energy, and other than a very small slice that has gone into nuclear and low-emissions fuels, the rest has gone into green (solar, wind and hydro) energy.
- The payoff from green investing has been surprisingly small, on both the financial and the social dimensions, especially given how much money has gone into it.
