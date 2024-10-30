8.5% From ECC Perpetual Preferred Stock Is Currently Our Largest Position

Arbitrage Trader
Summary

  • Eagle Point Credit Co LLC's ECC-D's 8.5% yield and potential 10% capital appreciation make it our largest holding, supported by relative value analysis and constant market monitoring.
  • Despite ECC's speculative credit rating, market-adjusted asset coverage suggests ECC-D is comparable to investment-grade preferred stocks.
  • ECC-D's current yield is higher than comparable baby bonds, indicating a buying opportunity due to a technical seller.
  • Fair value for ECC-D is at least $22, reflecting a 7.7% yield, aligning with the average yield spread narrowing of similar preferred stocks.

Black Sheep Standing Between Four White Sheep

Digital Zoo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The most money one can make on any betting game is when you bet on an underdog that eventually wins the race. We rarely have a high-yield instrument as our largest holding without being fully

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECC.PR.D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

