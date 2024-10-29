Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Mike Steele

Good morning, and welcome to Zebra's third quarter earnings conference call. This presentation is being simulcast on our website at investors.zebra.com and will be archived there for at least one year.

Our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially, and we refer you to the factors discussed on our SEC filings.

During this call, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures as we describe our business performance. You can find reconciliations at the end of the slide presentation and in today's earnings press release.

Throughout this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, our references to sales performance are year-on-year and on a constant currency basis. This presentation will include prepared remarks from Bill Burns, our Chief Executive Officer; and Nathan Winters, our Chief Financial Officer. Bill will begin with a discussion of our third quarter results. Nathan will then provide additional detail on the financials