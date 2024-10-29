Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Begona Morenes - Global Head of Investor Relations

Jose Garcia Cantera - Senior Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer

Hector Grisi Checa - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jose Garcia Cantera

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter earnings presentation. Like always, the presentation will start with our CEO, with Hector Grisi's comments, followed by my more detailed explanation of the P&L, he will have his concluding remarks, and then we will open it up for questions. Hector, please go ahead.

Hector Grisi Checa

Thank you very much, Jose. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today's presentation, as always, first, I will talk about our results in the context of our strategy, then Jose will review our financial performance in greater detail, and then I will conclude with some final messages as Jose said, we will then open the floor for all your questions.

So the main highlights of our results in this first are the following: Q3 was another record quarter for Santander, which continues to demonstrate the benefits from the execution of our strategy and the resilience of our business model. Profit reached €3.3 billion, 12% above the Q3 on '23, on the back of a solid franchise of 171 million customers that continues to increase as we improve our customer experience through simplification, automation and leverage of our global platforms.