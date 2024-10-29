Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 5:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Begona Morenes - Global Head of Investor Relations
Jose Garcia Cantera - Senior Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer
Hector Grisi Checa - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas
Francisco Riquel - Alantra
Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley
Antonio Reale - Bank of America
Marta Sanchez Romero - Citi
Carlos Peixoto - CaixaBank BPI
Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca
Ignacio Cerezo - UBS
Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan
Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research
Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs
Hugo Cruz - KBW
Jose Garcia Cantera
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter earnings presentation. Like always, the presentation will start with our CEO, with Hector Grisi's comments, followed by my more detailed explanation of the P&L, he will have his concluding remarks, and then we will open it up for questions. Hector, please go ahead.
Hector Grisi Checa
Thank you very much, Jose. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today's presentation, as always, first, I will talk about our results in the context of our strategy, then Jose will review our financial performance in greater detail, and then I will conclude with some final messages as Jose said, we will then open the floor for all your questions.
So the main highlights of our results in this first are the following: Q3 was another record quarter for Santander, which continues to demonstrate the benefits from the execution of our strategy and the resilience of our business model. Profit reached €3.3 billion, 12% above the Q3 on '23, on the back of a solid franchise of 171 million customers that continues to increase as we improve our customer experience through simplification, automation and leverage of our global platforms.
- Read more current SAN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts