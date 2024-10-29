ATI Inc (ATI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ATI Inc (NYSE:ATI) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 29, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
David Weston - Vice President of Investor Relations
Kim Fields - President, CEO & Director
Don Newman - Executive VP of Finance & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Richard Safran - Seaport Research Partners
Andre Madrid - BTIG
David Strauss - Barclays
Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to ATI's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Lydia, and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]
I'll now hand you over to Dave Weston, Vice President, Investor Relations, to begin. Please go ahead.
David Weston
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to ATI's third quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's discussion is being webcast online at atimaterials.com. Participating in today's call to share key points from our third quarter results, are Kim Fields, President and CEO; and Don Newman, Executive Vice President and CFO.
Before starting our prepared remarks, I would like to draw your attention to the supplemental presentation that accompanies this call. Those slides provide additional color and details on our results and outlook and can also be found on our website at atimaterials.com. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the line for questions. As a reminder, all forward-looking statements are subject to various assumptions and caveats. These are noted in the earnings release and in the accompanying presentation.
Now I'll turn the call over to Kim.
Kim Fields
Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone. Let me start by saying our team is motivated by our mission to support our customers, consistently providing the highest quality product even as we navigate market and supply chain turbulence. As you saw in our earnings release, the third quarter represents mixed results for ATI. While
- Read more current ATI analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts