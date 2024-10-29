Novartis AG (NVS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Sloan Simpson - Head of Investor Relations
Vas Narasimhan - Chief Executive Officer
Harry Kirsch - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Richard Vosser - J.P. Morgan
Emily Field - Barclays Capital
Florent Cespedes - Bernstein
Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic
Graham Parry - Bank of America
Matthew Weston - UBS
James Quigley - Goldman Sachs
Peter Welford - Jefferies
Etzer Darout - BMO Capital Markets
Kerry Holford - Berenberg
Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities
Rajesh Kumar - HSBC
Steve Scala - TD Cowen
Emmanuel Papadakis - Deutsche Bank
Operator
Good morning and good afternoon, and welcome to the Novartis Q3 2024 Results Release Conference Call and Live Webcast. Please note that during the presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] A recording of the conference call, including the Q&A session, will be available on our Web site shortly after the call ends.
With that, I would like to hand over to Ms. Sloan Simpson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.
Sloan Simpson
Thank you so much. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q3 2024 earnings call.
The information presented today contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. These may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. For a description of some of these factors, please refer to the company's Form 20-F and its most recent quarterly results on Form 6-K that, respectively, were filed with and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
And with that, I will hand across to Vas.
Vas Narasimhan
Thank you, Sloan, and
- Read more current NVS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts