A $6.8 Trillion Cash Trap? 2 Of My Favorite Dividend Picks For What's Next

Oct. 30, 2024 7:30 AM ETAM, NSC, NG1:COM37 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(16min)

Summary

  • With a major market cash flow shift underway, dividend stocks offer a smart choice for reliable returns, appealing to investors looking to maximize yield.
  • These two top dividend stocks have strong fundamentals and growth potential, making them ideal as the market pivots and more cash rotates into income-focused investments.
  • For investors seeking stable, long-term income, these picks stand out. They're built to weather economic shifts and reward with dependable, growing dividends.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Symbol of the US Federal Reserve System on the US 5 dollar bill. Fed emblem close-up on american currency.

Antonistock

Introduction

$6.5 trillion.

That's how much money Americans had put into money market funds going into the third quarter. This made sense, as the Fed's aggressive rate hikes after the pandemic made it extremely attractive to put money into risk-free short-term

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
42.28K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM, NSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM--
Antero Midstream Corporation
NSC--
Norfolk Southern Corporation
NG1:COM--
Natural Gas Futures
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News