As many of my followers have noticed, I am very bullish on BDCs and over the past year have covered almost the entire list of publicly traded BDCs. My core BDC focus or preference is about investing in
Important Message For BDC Investors Based On First Q3 Earnings Reports
Summary
- There are already a couple of BDCs that have reported their new earnings reports.
- From these first data points, we can draw initial conclusions around the current state of the market, and also determine the best way to play the BDC space going forward.
- In this article, I share my views on where the focus of prudent BDC investors should be directed.
- Plus, I provide three concrete BDC examples, which tick the necessary boxes for implementing such an approach.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.