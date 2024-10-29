Welltower Inc. (WELL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew McQueen - General Counsel

Shankh Mitra - Chief Executive Officer

John Burkart - Chief Operating Officer

Nikhil Chaudhri - Chief Investment Officer

Timothy McHugh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Hughes - Raymond James

Nick Joseph - Citi

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Pawlowski - Green Street

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America

John Kilichowski - Wells Fargo

Richard Anderson - Wedbush

Wesley Golladay - Baird

James Kammert - Evercore

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan

Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Brianna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Welltower Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Matt McQueen, General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

Matthew McQueen

Thank you, and good morning. As a reminder, certain statements made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements in the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Although Welltower believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the company can give no assurances that its projected results will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are detailed in the company’s filings with the SEC.

And with that, I’ll hand the call over to Shankh, for his remarks.

Shankh Mitra

Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everyone. I’ll review