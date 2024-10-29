BP p.l.c. (BP) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 10:09 AM ET

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call

October 29, 2024, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Murray Auchincloss - CEO

Kate Thomson - CFO

Craig Marshall - SVP and Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Josh Stone - UBS

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Irene Himona - Bernstein

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Doug Leggate - Wolfe

Lydia Rainforth - Barclays

Peter Low - Redburn

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Chris Kuplent - Bank of America

Ryan Todd - Piper

Alastair Syme - Citi

Kim Fustier - HSBC

Martijn Rats - Morgan Stanley

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Paul Cheng - Scotia

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler

Craig Marshall

Thank you everyone for joining BP's Third Quarter 2024 Results Call. As you'll be aware, we published the slides and script and video presentation alongside our stock exchange announcement earlier today.

So before we start with Q&A, let me hand over to Murray for a few opening remarks.

Murray Auchincloss

Thanks, Greg, and thanks everyone for joining Kate and I on the call today. To briefly recap today's results, operations ran well this quarter. Year-to-date, upstream production was around 3% up, including liquids production up 5%. Plant reliability in the upstream was more than 95% and refining availability was more than 96% for the quarter. A really cool statistic in our EV charging business, we've had 80% year-on-year growth and cumulatively this year we've now hit 1 terawatt hour of electrons sold to our customers around the globe. We now have 23 kbd of biogas supply online, with eight plants commissioning in 4Q.

Our performance has supported underlying profit of 2.3 billion in the quarter, and on distributions we announced another $1.75 billion share buyback and a dividend per ordinary share of $0.08. At the same time, we've made massive progress since