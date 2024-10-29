BP p.l.c. (BP) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 10:09 AM ET
BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)
Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call
October 29, 2024, 09:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Murray Auchincloss - CEO
Kate Thomson - CFO
Craig Marshall - SVP and Head, IR
Conference Call Participants
Josh Stone - UBS
Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies
Irene Himona - Bernstein
Biraj Borkhataria - RBC
Doug Leggate - Wolfe
Lydia Rainforth - Barclays
Peter Low - Redburn
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Chris Kuplent - Bank of America
Ryan Todd - Piper
Alastair Syme - Citi
Kim Fustier - HSBC
Martijn Rats - Morgan Stanley
Matt Lofting - JPMorgan
Paul Cheng - Scotia
Bertrand Hodee - Kepler
Craig Marshall
Thank you everyone for joining BP's Third Quarter 2024 Results Call. As you'll be aware, we published the slides and script and video presentation alongside our stock exchange announcement earlier today.
So before we start with Q&A, let me hand over to Murray for a few opening remarks.
Murray Auchincloss
Thanks, Greg, and thanks everyone for joining Kate and I on the call today. To briefly recap today's results, operations ran well this quarter. Year-to-date, upstream production was around 3% up, including liquids production up 5%. Plant reliability in the upstream was more than 95% and refining availability was more than 96% for the quarter. A really cool statistic in our EV charging business, we've had 80% year-on-year growth and cumulatively this year we've now hit 1 terawatt hour of electrons sold to our customers around the globe. We now have 23 kbd of biogas supply online, with eight plants commissioning in 4Q.
Our performance has supported underlying profit of 2.3 billion in the quarter, and on distributions we announced another $1.75 billion share buyback and a dividend per ordinary share of $0.08. At the same time, we've made massive progress since
