Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brennan Doyle - Head of Investor Relations

Jeffrey Dayno - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Dierks - Chief Commercial Officer

Kumar Budur - Chief Medical Officer & Scientific Officer

Sandip Kapadia - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho

Ami Fadia - Needham

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Danielle Brill - Raymond James

Ash Verma - UBS

Corinne Johnson - Goldman Sachs

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Francois Brisebois - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning. My name is Todd, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Harmony Biosciences Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Brennan Doyle, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brennan Doyle

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review Harmony Biosciences third quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update. Before we start, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of our website to find the materials that accompany our discussion today, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. At this stage of our life cycle, we believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the underlying business performance.

Our speakers on today's call are Dr. Jeffrey Dayno, President and CEO; Jeffrey Dierks, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Kumar Budur, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; and Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.