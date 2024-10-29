SoFi: The Customary Earnings Dip Is A Buying Opportunity

Summary

  • Earlier this morning, SoFi Technologies, Inc. reported strong Q3 2024 results, beating top and bottom-line estimates, and raised FY2024 guidance. Yet, the stock dropped over 10%.
  • However, given SoFi's robust business fundamentals and attractive valuation, the classic post-ER price dip in SOFI stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
  • In this report, I share my analysis of SoFi's Q3 2024 report, and our updated valuation on this emerging fintech giant.
Golden Morning Sunlight Shining on SoFi Stadium

halbergman/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite beating consensus estimates on both top and bottom lines for Q3 2024 and raising guidance, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is taking its customary post-ER plunge - nosediving 10%+ in early trading:

Given

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

