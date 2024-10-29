Pfizer Delivers Knockout Q3 Earnings Results, But Investors Are Unimpressed

Oct. 29, 2024 2:30 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA Stock7 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(16min)

Summary

  • Pfizer's Q3 earnings smashed analysts' expectations, driven by a significant increase in COVID-related revenues, but the market remains skeptical about long-term growth.
  • Despite strong financials and upgraded 2024 guidance, Pfizer's stock is down 2% in trading today, reflecting concerns that COVID revenue gains are temporary.
  • Non-COVID segments showed mixed results, with underwhelming performance in Primary Care and Oncology, and limited returns from recent M&A activities.
  • PFE stock's high dividend yield and low valuation metrics offer some investor appeal, but long-term growth prospects remain uncertain amid ongoing challenges.
Boxing: Winner boxer

Dmytro Aksonov/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Analysts Estimates Smashed, But Market Unmoved By Pfizer's Q3 Earnings

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), the beleaguered New York headquartered Big Pharma concern, released its Q3 earnings earlier today, sharing some - perhaps unexpectedly - positive results.

Revenues reached $17.7bn, up 32% year-on-year, and

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.43K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News