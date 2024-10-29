CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry in Israel for some time. The stock has moved in fits and starts in the past, but of late has been one of the strongest performers in
CyberArk: Identity Play Benefitting From Enterprise Complexity
Summary
- CyberArk has transitioned to a full SAAS model, showing strong growth in ARR and improved operating metrics, despite a GAAP operating loss due to stock-based compensation.
- The acquisition of Venafi will boost CyberArk's TAM by $10 billion, adding $150 million in recurring revenue and enhancing gross margins.
- CyberArk trades at a premium valuation, similar to top cybersecurity stocks, but its strong execution and niche market position justify the higher price.
- While shares are expensive, fundamentals support growth; investors should consider adding positions, especially during any market pullback.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.