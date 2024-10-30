Election Day is just one week away. Regardless of the outcome, the energy sector should be unscathed. Any downside risk from results seems modest. Energy could even benefit if permitting reform is able to progress during the lame duck session, though that
Energy, The Election, And Permitting Reform
Summary
- The outcome of the election is not expected to have a material impact on midstream or the broader energy space. The status quo is likely to persist.
- Given the current geopolitical landscape, there should be little political interest in creating obstacles for the domestic energy industry.
- The energy industry would welcome permitting reform, but a bipartisan bill may struggle to gain traction in the lame duck session or in 2025 as the focus shifts to taxes.
