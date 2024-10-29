Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call October 29, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Beckwith - President and Chief Executive Officer

Heather Luck - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Woody Lay - KBW

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Five Star Bancorp Third Quarter Earnings Webcast. Please note, this is a closed conference call and you are encouraged to listen via the webcast. [Operator Instructions]

Before we get started, we would like to remind you that today’s meeting will include some forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, current plans, expectations, events and industry trends that may affect the company’s future operating results and financial position. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and future activities and results may differ materially from these expectations. For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s forward-looking statements, please see the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the 3 months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, and in particular, the information set forth in Item 1A, Risk Factors in those reports.

Please refer to Slide 2 of the presentation, which includes disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements, industry data, unaudited financial data and non-GAAP financial information included in this presentation. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP figures are included in the appendix to the presentation. Please note this event is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the presentation over to James Beckwith, Five Star Bancorp President and CEO. Please go ahead.

James