Covestro AG (CVVTF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Covestro AG (OTCPK:CVVTF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ronald Koehler - Head of Investor Relations

Christian Baier - CFO & Member of Management Board

Carsten Intveen - Investor Relations Director

Conference Call Participants

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Geoff Haire - UBS

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan

Ronald Koehler

Welcome to the Covestro Earnings Call on the Q3 Results. The company today is represented by Christian Baier, CFO. You have to excuse the absence of our CEO, Markus Steilemann, he currently attends an economic summit convened by the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Berlin. Markus is attending this summit in a double function as the CEO of Covestro and also as the President of the German Chemical Association.

[Operator Instructions]

You will find the quarterly statement and the earnings call presentation on our IR website. I assume you have read the safe harbor statement.

With that, I would now like to turn the conference over to Christian.

Christian Baier

Thank you, Ronald, and hello, and a warm welcome to our third quarter call. Before coming to the business of the last quarter, let me update you on the status of the announced transaction with ADNOC. The signing of the investment agreement on 1st of October marked the beginning of a multistep takeover process, which we believe is in the best interest of our shareholders, the company and all stakeholders.

Last Friday, ADNOC published the offer document. The publication of the offer document marked the start of the initial acceptance period, which will last until November 27, 2024. A potential additional acceptance period might last from December 3 until December 16, 2024. The Board of Management, together with the Supervisory Board, will issue their recent statement in due course.

But now let us focus