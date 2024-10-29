As stimulus sparks fly across global economies, the question on everyone’s mind is whether these changes will ignite a new phase of growth. Where there’s smoke, there’s often fire, and recent moves by central banks and governments suggest that efforts to
Will Policy Shifts Ignite Global Growth?
Summary
- Global equities posted gains during the third quarter, bouncing back from a sharp sell-off in early August.
- Fundamentals remain strong and earnings growth estimates for the third quarter indicate continued resilience, with expectations for further breadth in the market.
- Demand for both consumer goods and industrial products is likely to decelerate through 2025.
- Japanese wage growth has increased in real terms for two consecutive months, boosting the country’s reflating domestic economy.
