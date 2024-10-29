Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (ALFFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:ALFFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Hernan Lozano – Vice President-Investor Relations

Álvaro Fernández – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Olivares – Chief Financial Officer-Sigma

Eduardo Escalante – Chief Financial Officer

Ricardo Alves – Morgan Stanley

Andrés Cardona – Citi

Emilio Fuentes – GBM

Nicolas Riva – Bank of America

Andrés Ortiz – BTG Pactual

Juan Ponce – Bradesco

Hernan Lozano

Good day everyone and welcome to Alfa’s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Further details about our financial results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon together with a summarized presentation. Both are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.

Let me remind you that during this call we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. It is my pleasure to participate in today’s call together with Álvaro Fernández, Alfa’s Chairman and CEO; Eduardo Escalante, Alfa’s CFO; and Roberto Olivares, Sigma’s CFO.

I will now turn the call over to Álvaro.

Álvaro Fernández

Thank you, Hernan. Good day everyone and thank you for your join us. I’m happy to be speaking with you today as we present the single business structure we have been envisioning since 2020, in which Alfa is Sigma. Over the past few years, Alfa has effectively transformed its 50-year-old conglomerate structure into four separate business units with leading positions in their respective industries. This organization is providing our shareholders with full flexibility to balance their ownership stakes in Nemak, Axtel, Alpek, and Sigma. By having complete independence from one another, each of these four businesses has the opportunity to achieve a fair valuation base on its individual merits and potential.