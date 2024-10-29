Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Reeves - Vice President, Finance & Treasurer

David Hult - President & Chief Executive Officer

Dan Clara - Senior Vice President, Operations

Michael Welch - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan

Jeff Lick - Stephens

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

David Whiston - Morningstar

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Asbury Automotive Group Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instruction] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Chris Reeves, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Chris Reeves

Thanks, operator, and good morning. As noted, today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay later this afternoon.

Welcome to Asbury Automotive Group's third quarter 2024 earnings call. The press release detailing Asbury's third quarter results was issued earlier this morning and is posted on our website at investors.asburyauto.com.

Participating with me today are David Hult, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Clara, our Senior Vice President of Operations; and Michael Welch, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of our remarks, we will open up the call for questions and will be available later for any follow-up questions.

Before we begin, we must remind you that the discussion during the call today is likely to contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements other than those which are historical in nature, which may include financial projections forecast and current expectations, each of which are subject to significant uncertainties. For information regarding certain of the risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, please